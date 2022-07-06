Burleson County law enforcement agencies welcome new K9 officers

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - There is a new set of paws on the force of two Burleson County law enforcement agencies. The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office introduced K9 Officer Judge and the Caldwell Police Department introduced K9 Officer Riggs in a public press conference Tuesday morning.

The agencies were able to acquire the two officers due to a donation from the Harrison family. The donation not only paid for the dogs but they were also able to pay for training through K9s4COPs.

Riggs and his handler Officer Coleman Decker formed a bond very quickly. Decker’s kids even helped train Riggs.

“I’ll have my sergeant with the Caldwell police department would take the kids out into the woods and me and Riggs would go and find them,” says Decker.

Deputy Marshall Bengs has a new partner in K9 Officer Judge. Bengs is excited to see how much more they will be able to help their community

“We’re assisting the community in everything, so once you’re there it’s just assisting other agencies, DPS, everybody else. It’s an asset everyone gets to benefit from,” says Bengs.

Kristi Schiller with K9s4COPs says a dog’s nose is over 300,000 times stronger than humans. The dogs will not only be used to find contraband but anything else the law enforcement agencies think could help them during cases.

“Track people, drugs, weapons, explosives. These dogs can do anything,” says Schiller.

K9 Officer Riggs has already assisted with nine felony arrests this year. K9 Officer Judge is in the final stages of his training and will be out in the field soon.

