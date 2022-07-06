Advertisement

Fire sparks up along Highway 21, Brazos County firefighters responding

Firefighters are battling a fire that sparked up along Highway 21
Firefighters are battling a fire that sparked up along Highway 21(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County volunteer firefighters are battling a fire that sparked up near Highway 21 near RELLIS campus, Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 12 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to an area between Fazzino Lane and Kuder Road, with about 20 acres burning. The cause of the fire has not been released yet.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

