Firefighters battle large tire fire at old Texas World Speedway venue

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters were at the Texas World Speedway Tuesday night into Wednesday morning battling a large fire that was likely started by fireworks.

South Brazos County Fire Department Chief Harvie Cheshire says a pile of tires and approximately two acres of land burned inside the speedway oval.

🔥: It took 2.5 hours for firefighters to extinguish this grass and tire fire at the old Texas World Speedway venue in Brazos County last night.

📸: South Brazos Co Fire Chief Harvie Cheshire

“It took our crews almost an hour to contain the fire and two and a half hours to extinguish it,” said Chief Cheshire.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the fireworks but there are no trespassing signs at the speedway.

“There was evidence of discharged fireworks within 15 feet of the area with is determined to be the possible cause of the fire,” said Chief Cheshire.

The College Station Fire Department assisted on this call by sending a 3,000-gallon water tender truck to help put the fire out.

🔥Here's some of the fire damage INSIDE the old Texas World Speedway in Brazos County. Investigators believe fireworks sparked this large blaze Tuesday night.

📸: South Brazos Co Fire Chief Harvie Cheshire

