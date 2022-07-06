Advertisement

Firefighters battle large tire fire at old Texas World Speedway venue

Brazos County firefighters believe the blaze may have been started by fireworks.
Firefighters were at the Texas World Speedway Tuesday night into Wednesday morning battling a large fire that was likely started by fireworks.(Video and images courtesy: Chief Harvie Cheshire)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters were at the Texas World Speedway Tuesday night into Wednesday morning battling a large fire that was likely started by fireworks.

South Brazos County Fire Department Chief Harvie Cheshire says a pile of tires and approximately two acres of land burned inside the speedway oval.

“It took our crews almost an hour to contain the fire and two and a half hours to extinguish it,” said Chief Cheshire.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the fireworks but there are no trespassing signs at the speedway.

“There was evidence of discharged fireworks within 15 feet of the area with is determined to be the possible cause of the fire,” said Chief Cheshire.

The College Station Fire Department assisted on this call by sending a 3,000-gallon water tender truck to help put the fire out.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

