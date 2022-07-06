Renter rights: Air conditioners breaking amid record temperatures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With record-high heat across the area, people are trying their best to stay cool as air conditioners work overtime.

Should an air conditioner break, renters can be left feeling helpless when landlords take their time. The Better Business Bureau sees most complaints from renters when there is no water, no heat in the winter and no air conditioning in the summer.

Regional Director, Katie Galan, says renters have options.

“If we’re looking at a two-week time period, in the middle of summer, in Texas and you’re not with an AC, those are hazardous conditions,” she says.

According to Texas law, a landlord must fix a hazardous condition within a reasonable amount of time. Galan says that time is one week without air conditioning for the current conditions we are seeing.

But she says it’s important that renters go through the proper steps. That’s reporting the issue in writing, following up in writing if no action has been taken and then go through the fine print of your rental agreement or contract.

“You may be able to terminate your lease early without being penalized, you may be able to make the repairs yourself and then just deduct that amount from whatever your rent may be or last resort you could always file a lawsuit,” Galan said.

If you look into those options, it is important to have any agreement of cost reimbursement in writing with your landlord’s signature. Galan says it is especially important not to withhold rent, if you do landlords are no longer legally required to fix any problems.

Galan says if you are looking for help from experts, you can contact a housing or health inspector to help speed up the process.

