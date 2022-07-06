SARC, Brazos County law enforcement team up for ‘Battle of the Badges’ fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Sexual Assault Resource Center has teamed up with several Brazos County law enforcement agencies for a unique fundraiser.

SARC’s Executive Director Lindsey LeBlanc was on Brazos Valley This Morning Wednesday to talk about “Battle of the Badges.” You can watch the full interview in the player above.

The following is information from SARC about the friendly competition designed to raise money for the nonprofit:

The Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, College Station Police Department, and Texas A&M University Police Department will gather a team of six individuals to raise funds to support the Sexual Assault Resource Center and compete for three categories in a 5K rowing competition. Those categories include the fastest team time rowed, fastest individual time rowed, and highest amount of money raised. Awards will be given at the end of the event. Each law enforcement entity is asked to fundraise through donation “votes” for their team.

This event will be held on July 16, 2022 at 10:45 AM at Row House College Station and is open to the public. The competition will begin promptly at 11:00 AM with prizes awarded at 12:00 PM. Food, family-friendly activities, and more will be available. Limited space is available, however the event is open to the public. To reserve a ticket, community members can select a free ticket on the donation page. Donations are collected through https://givebutter.com/battleofthebadges and the public is encouraged to vote for their favorite law enforcement team leading up to July 16th.

For more details on the Sexual Assault Resource Center, call the 24/7 hotline at 979-731-1000, email reachingout@sarcbv.org, or visit SARC on Instagram and Facebook. For more details on Row House College Station, follow Row House on Instagram and Facebook at @RowHouseCollegeStation or call the studio at 979-599-9319.

SARC Battle of the Badges flyer (SARC)

