SEC Unveils Women’s Basketball Conference Opponents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled the league opponents for Texas A&M women’s basketball which is set to host Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and Tennessee during the 2022-23 conference slate.

The Aggies, under the new direction of the 2021 SEC Coach of the Year Joni Taylor, will hit the road to play Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The 16-game conference schedule features eight home and away games. The Maroon & White will play a home and home against its permanent opponent, LSU. The Aggies will also play home and home matchups versus Florida and Mississippi State.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation. Returning season ticket holders will have the opportunity to renew their tickets later this summer.

