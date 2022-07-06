Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley TROUPE holds STARS summer workshops

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The kids over at Brazos Valley TROUPE are working on their vocal performance this week.

They’re learning skills like enunciation, posture, and proper breathing.

It’s all a part of the group’s STARS workshop, which is in its second week. For anyone whose kids may be interested in brushing up on their acting skills, there’s still time to join in on the fun. There’s three more weeks to learn things like musical theatre characterization, improvisation, and technical theatre. Students can join for just a day or a full week.

First News at Four’s Abigail Metsch even revealed that she took vocal lessons during her musical theatre days, where she learned skills she still uses today.

For more information on the STARS classes contact trouperinfo@gmail.com.

