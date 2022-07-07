Advertisement

9-year-old boy drowns in apartment pool, police say

A 9-year-old boy drowned in a California apartment pool Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
A 9-year-old boy drowned in a California apartment pool Wednesday afternoon, according to police.(Boggy via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (Gray News) – A 9-year-old boy drowned in an apartment pool in California, according to police.

The Mountain View Police Department said dispatchers received a call Wednesday afternoon about a child who was found unresponsive in the pool.

While officers were on their way to the scene, the caller provided CPR to the boy until help arrived.

Police said the boy was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing and they are working to understand the circumstances of what happened.

“I am devastated about this case,” Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung wrote in a Facebook post. “We are all thinking about the family tonight.”

The child’s identity has not been released, and police did not provide further details.

Mountain View is about 15 miles west of San Jose, California.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three other children and a woman were also seriously injured in the crash that happened...
Child killed in crash on Highway 79 in Leon County
Firefighters were at the Texas World Speedway Tuesday night into Wednesday morning battling a...
Firefighters battle large tire fire at old Texas World Speedway venue
Miriam Serna, 14, was last seen around 9:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Stone Meadow.
Bryan 14-year-old missing since Sunday
Doctors say the rise in cases comes from travel and inside gatherings.
Brazos County reaches COVID-19 high-risk community level, according to CDC
Firefighters are battling a fire that sparked up along Highway 21
Trash fire causes over 10 acres of damage near Hwy 21 in Brazos County

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
LIVE: Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, others
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier rejected clamors for his resignation,...
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns