Begnals RB Trayveon Williams to co-teach NIL law course at Texas A&M

FORT WORTH, Texas (KBTX) - At the end of the next NFL season, Bengals running back and former Texas A&M running back, Trayveon Williams, will be trading in his cleats for the classroom.

While he has already proven himself versatile in an Aggie jersey and now in the pro’s, Williams will be expanding his resume further, this time under a new position title: Professor.

Williams will work as an adjunct professor and co-teach a name, image, and likeness (NIL) athlete advocacy course with sports lawyer and business consultant Alex Sinatra. The partnership was first proposed as a joke in a tweet and has since been materialized.

Sinatra has pitched the course idea to several universities but never envisioned an athlete to co-teach with her, now she believes it will be vital.

“It’s so invaluable to have a former college athlete, current professional athlete coming in to give the experience of the player side,” said Sinatra. “He is going to explain what he looks for in an athlete advocate, the issues that he’s had with previous advocates, if any, what it’s like to be an athlete in college, what it’s like to be a professional athlete and the skills he looks for in the people he centers himself around.”

Even though Williams left A&M in 2019 before NIL legislation took effect, on Sinatra’s “Your Potential for Everything” podcast, Williams explained why courses like this are important under new NIL regulations.

“…with the direction NIL is going, and obviously now that athletes can capitalize off their name, image and likeness…it has to be someone who represents them, it has to be someone who understands the ins and outs when it comes down to constructing contracts and doing all the little minute details…”

The tandems course will cover a variety of subjects but there is one key takeaway Sinatra hopes her students learns.

“Athletes are humans first. In order to be a good advocate you have empathy and compassion for the people you are representing,” said Sinatra. “Specifically for the class in the sports context we really want to elevate the sports industry as a whole and revolutionize it so the athletes are at the center of it that the rules and regulations being made within professional sports and college sports are human and people focused as opposed to being money focused.”

Sinatra and Williams’ course will begin in the spring of 2023 at the Texas A&M University School of Law in Forth Worth.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.