Bombers roll past Rougarou 4-1

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mike Adair had 2 RBI and the Brazos Valley Bombers beat the Baton Rouge Rougarou 4-1 Wednesday night at Edible Field.

Adair’s second RBI came in the seventh inning when his single scored Kameron Weil to give the Bombers a 4-1 lead. Adair also started the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single that scored Aggie Brandon Bishop.

PJ Villareal had an RBI double that scored Adair in the third inning to give the Bombers a 2-0 lead. The Rougarou cut the lead in half with a run in the sixth inning, but in the bottom of the frame, the Bombers answered with a sac fly from Garrison Weiss to score Villareal.

Brazos Valley starting pitcher Price Siemering had four strikeouts in five innings of work, allowing four hits and no runs.

The Bombers will hit the road for the rest of the week beginning tomorrow at the Victoria Generals.

