Brazos County leaders set early voting locations ahead of November general election

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County commissioners met Tuesday to finalize early voting polling locations and times for the upcoming general elections in November.

Commissioners voted 4-1 to operate five early voting centers as suggested by the elections office.

The most notable change is in the city of College Station. The new city hall will now be a location instead of the Memorial Student Center located on the campus of Texas A&M University.

Other polling locations will remain the same including Arena Hall, Galilee Baptist Church, and the Brazos County Elections Office in Bryan, and the College Station Utilities Training Center.

Early voting begins on October 24.

Early voting hours are set for Monday, October 24 -Friday, October 28, 7 am-7 pm.

Saturday, October 29, 7 am- 7 pm and Sunday, October 30, 10 am- 4 pm

Monday, October 31 - Friday, November, 4, 7 am- 7 pm

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8

