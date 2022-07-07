Advertisement

Brazos Valley CattleWomen holding Steak Dinner and Dance

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Looking for a night filled with a steak dinner and dancing? Join the Brazos Valley CattleWomen at their upcoming fundraiser.

Shelly Burnett, the President of the organization joined First News at Four to share more about the event.

The Brazos Valley CattleWomen, a chapter of the Texas CattleWomen, is a relatively new organization to the community. The group aims to support beef producers and also to help educate people about the benefits of having beef in their diet.

They are holding the Steak Dinner and Dance to support their organization as well as causes that are important to them.

“One of the things that we would really like to be able to do is to support our youth who show in the different livestock shows all throughout the area, not only in Bryan-College Station but all throughout the surrounding area,” explained Burnett.

There will be a silent auction as well as music from the Broken Spokes. The Houston band was named a finalist for the 2022 Texas Country Music Awards.

The fundraiser will be Sunday, July 31 from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. The event is in conjunction with the Beef Cattle Short Course, sponsored by Nolan Ryan Beef, and cooked by Graham Land and Cattle.

Tickets are $65 and a table of 10 is $600. Check out their Facebook for purchasing options.

For anyone interested in learning more about the CattleWomen, their next meeting is at Big Shots Golf on July 11 at 6:00 PM.

