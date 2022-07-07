Advertisement

Bryan residents seek answers about delayed mail delivery

Mailboxes being repaired at the Retreat at 2818 in Bryan
Mailboxes being repaired at the Retreat at 2818 in Bryan(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Residents at the Retreat at 2818 Apartments in Bryan say it’s been weeks since they’ve been able to receive their mail.

Residents say a rash of recent break-ins at the mailboxes prompted the complex to replace all the locks but communication and supply chain issues complicated the matter further.

Nancy Christian is one of many residents that reached out to KBTX to share their frustrations about the lack of mail and package delivery. Christian has medical issues and depends on the mail to receive her multiple medications. She says the lack of communication and attention from both her complex and the postal service has her questioning if they care about the residents they serve.

She says all she gets from anyone is excuses.

“I have medications that are coming in that I need for my stem cell transplant and for my diabetes and I can’t access it,” said Christian. “They tell me the person at the post office that changes the locks was on vacation and they might get to it next week but even then there’s no guarantee the post office will have new locks to put in for the master key because of the supply shortage.”

KBTX was on the property when the postal service stopped by to work on the mailboxes. Officials with the U.S. Postal Service say they work hard to respond to residents’ concerns in a timely manner.

“As soon as we are made aware of a certain mail delivery issue we work with all stakeholders to resolve those matters as quickly as possible,” said Kanickewa “Nikki” Johnson the Strategic Communications Specialist for the U. S. Postal Service.

Johnson could not address specific concerns at the complex but says if issues arise regarding the delivery of mail the local post office should be contacted followed by the apartment complex and if the issue is not fixed residents can call the post office customer support line at 1 (800) 275-8777

KBTX reached out to property management at the Retreat at 2818 for comment but did not receive a reply.

According to the postal service website, it is against Postal Service policy to deliver mail to unlocked or unsecured mailboxes. They say their top priority is to protect you by protecting the privacy of your mail. If your mailbox is unsecured, delivery service may be suspended until your box is repaired. The postal service says in the meantime, you can pick up your mail at your local Post Office.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emilee Solomon,14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were reported missing on Tuesday, June 28. They were...
Sheriff: Missing McGregor girls ‘treated badly’ and ‘very happy to be rescued’
Details from police are limited to protect the victim and the investigation.
Bryan Police investigating Monday evening sexual assault
A pumpjack next to a home in Gardendale. Texas is the nation’s top natural gas producer but the...
Texans face skyrocketing home energy bills as the state exports more natural gas than ever
Firefighters are battling a fire that sparked up along Highway 21
Trash fire causes over 10 acres of damage near Hwy 21 in Brazos County
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Voting sign outside Brazos County Election Precinct
Brazos County leaders set early voting locations ahead of November general election
Sadie Thomas Pool will have select sensory friendly swim days
Sadie Thomas Pool offering sensory friendly swim days
Three other children and a woman were also seriously injured in the crash that happened...
Child killed in crash on Highway 79 in Leon County
Brazos County reaches COVID-19 high-risk community level, according to CDC
Brazos County reaches COVID-19 high-risk community level, according to CDC