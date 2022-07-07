Bryan residents seek answers about delayed mail delivery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Residents at the Retreat at 2818 Apartments in Bryan say it’s been weeks since they’ve been able to receive their mail.

Residents say a rash of recent break-ins at the mailboxes prompted the complex to replace all the locks but communication and supply chain issues complicated the matter further.

Nancy Christian is one of many residents that reached out to KBTX to share their frustrations about the lack of mail and package delivery. Christian has medical issues and depends on the mail to receive her multiple medications. She says the lack of communication and attention from both her complex and the postal service has her questioning if they care about the residents they serve.

She says all she gets from anyone is excuses.

“I have medications that are coming in that I need for my stem cell transplant and for my diabetes and I can’t access it,” said Christian. “They tell me the person at the post office that changes the locks was on vacation and they might get to it next week but even then there’s no guarantee the post office will have new locks to put in for the master key because of the supply shortage.”

KBTX was on the property when the postal service stopped by to work on the mailboxes. Officials with the U.S. Postal Service say they work hard to respond to residents’ concerns in a timely manner.

“As soon as we are made aware of a certain mail delivery issue we work with all stakeholders to resolve those matters as quickly as possible,” said Kanickewa “Nikki” Johnson the Strategic Communications Specialist for the U. S. Postal Service.

Johnson could not address specific concerns at the complex but says if issues arise regarding the delivery of mail the local post office should be contacted followed by the apartment complex and if the issue is not fixed residents can call the post office customer support line at 1 (800) 275-8777

KBTX reached out to property management at the Retreat at 2818 for comment but did not receive a reply.

According to the postal service website, it is against Postal Service policy to deliver mail to unlocked or unsecured mailboxes. They say their top priority is to protect you by protecting the privacy of your mail. If your mailbox is unsecured, delivery service may be suspended until your box is repaired. The postal service says in the meantime, you can pick up your mail at your local Post Office.

