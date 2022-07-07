Advertisement

Calls for water conservation in Bryan-College Station

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With this hot, dry weather many homeowners may be tempted to water more often to keep their yards green, but some water services in the area are calling for customers to conserve.

The City of Bryan Water Services promotes the conservation of water on a daily basis whether in a drought or not. If they reach a point where they cannot reach the demands of their customers, they say they will utilize their drought contingency plan, but at this point, they do not anticipate issuing an order for water conservation. Contact The City of Bryan to learn more.

College Station Utilities Water Services strongly encourages:

  • No irrigation on Mondays.
  • Irrigate Thursday/Sunday for addresses ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, 8; irrigate Wednesday/Saturday for addresses ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9.
  • No automatic or hose-end irrigation between 10:00 A.M. and 6:00 P.M.; watering with a hand-held hose, soaker hose, or drip irrigation is allowed during those hours.

Check out their blog post with some suggestions on how to reduce water consumption.

Wellborn Special Utility District has implemented a stage one water conservation response due to excessive heat and high-water demand.

They are asking customers to:

  • Water Sunday/Thursday for addresses ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, 8; water Saturday/Wednesday for addresses ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9.
  • Water only from 8:00 P.M. to 10:00 A.M.
  • Car washing (non-commercial), filling pools, and sports field irrigation are limited to designated watering times.

Read more here.

