Child killed in crash on Highway 79 in Leon County

Three other children and a woman were also seriously injured in the crash that happened Wednesday afternoon near Jewitt.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEWITT, Texas (KBTX) - The following release comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety:

“Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Highway 79 approximately one mile south of Jewitt.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates on July 6, 2022, at approximately 12:20 p.m., a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound. A 2016 Peterbilt Truck Tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling northbound and failed to yield the right of way to the Dodge.

The driver of the Peterbilt, Corey Howard, 30, of Richmond, was not injured.

The driver of the Dodge, Solyta Watson, 33, of Marquez, was transported to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital Bryan by medical helicopter with serious injuries.

There were four juveniles in the Dodge. A 10-year-old male was pronounced deceased on the scene by Leon County Justice of the Peace Lori Reid. An 11-year-old and 8-year-old female were transported to Dallas Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter with serious injuries. A 7- year-old male was transported to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital Bryan by medical helicopter with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time.”

