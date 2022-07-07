Advertisement

DPS issues endangered missing person alert for Bellaire man last seen in New Waverly

Kenneth May Photo @DPS
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an endangered missing person alert for a Bellaire man Wednesday night.

Kenneth May, 81, was last seen Wednesday, July 6, 2022, around 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 45 South, according to a clear alert issued by DPS.

He was last seen wearing a polo shirt, and jeans and has an oxygen tank.

May was last seen driving a 2011 Ford Edge with Texas license plate BE06688

May’s description is as follows:

  • Brown eyes
  • White with gray hair
  • 5′9″ tall
  • 175 lbs

Authorities believe May is in imminent danger or his disappearance is involuntary.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kenneth May please contact the Bellaire Police Department at 713-668-0487

CLEAR ALERT issued by DPS
