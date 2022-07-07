Excessive heat warnings and advisories issued for the weekend
It has been over 1,400 days since the last Excessive Heat Warning was issued for the Northern Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dangerous, early-season heat is expected for the Brazos Valley through the upcoming weekend. Heat index values are expected to range between 108° and 112° Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories for parts of the area.
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday
- WHO: Milam • Robertson • Leon Counties
- WHY: Heat index values as high as 112° & temperatures as high as 106°
- IMPACTS: Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from noon to 8 p.m Friday
- WHO: Lee County
- WHY: Heat index values as high as 108° & temperatures as high as 104°
- IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness to occur.
It is entirely possible that more counties are placed under warnings/advisories as we approach the weekend. It is incredibly important to continue practicing heat safety. Please take frequent breaks from the sun and hydrate often. If you do plan to be outdoors for an extended period of time, be sure to know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
It has been an extended amount of time since the Brazos Valley saw Excessive Heat Warnings issued for the Brazos Valley.
Last time Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties saw one? July 2018.
