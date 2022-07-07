Advertisement

Excessive heat warnings and advisories issued for the weekend

It has been over 1,400 days since the last Excessive Heat Warning was issued for the Northern Brazos Valley
By Drew Davis and Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dangerous, early-season heat is expected for the Brazos Valley through the upcoming weekend. Heat index values are expected to range between 108° and 112° Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories for parts of the area.

The NWS issued several heat warnings and advisories as temperatures climb into the weekend
The NWS issued several heat warnings and advisories as temperatures climb into the weekend(KBTX Weather)

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday

  • WHO: Milam • Robertson • Leon Counties
  • WHY: Heat index values as high as 112° & temperatures as high as 106°
  • IMPACTS: Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from noon to 8 p.m Friday

  • WHO: Lee County
  • WHY: Heat index values as high as 108° & temperatures as high as 104°
  • IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness to occur.

It is entirely possible that more counties are placed under warnings/advisories as we approach the weekend. It is incredibly important to continue practicing heat safety. Please take frequent breaks from the sun and hydrate often. If you do plan to be outdoors for an extended period of time, be sure to know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

It has been an extended amount of time since the Brazos Valley saw Excessive Heat Warnings issued for the Brazos Valley.

Last time Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties saw one? July 2018.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three other children and a woman were also seriously injured in the crash that happened...
Child killed in crash on Highway 79 in Leon County
Doctors say the rise in cases comes from travel and inside gatherings.
Brazos County reaches COVID-19 high-risk community level, according to CDC
With record heat around Texas, renters have options if they're unable to get help from landlords.
Renter rights: Air conditioners breaking amid record temperatures
Miriam Serna, 14, was last seen around 9:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Stone Meadow.
Bryan 14-year-old missing since Sunday
Firefighters were at the Texas World Speedway Tuesday night into Wednesday morning battling a...
Firefighters battle large tire fire at old Texas World Speedway venue

Latest News

Thursday Midday Pinpoint WX Update 7/7
Thursday Midday Pinpoint WX Update 7/7
The new outlook from Colorado State University maintains its "above average" outlook with its...
Despite quiet start to hurricane season, experts maintain above average forecast
Drought continues to expand across the Brazos Valley, especially south.
Significant portion of Brazos Valley now in “Severe Drought”
from the ground up. sunflowers are less expensive, low-maintenance crop
From the ground up: Sunflowers are crops that are low maintenance, inexpensive