Former Theranos exec Ramesh Balwani convicted of fraud

FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO...
FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, June 24, 2022. Balwani was found guilty in Theranos blood-testing fraud case, Thursday, July 7.(Michael Liedtke | AP Photo/Michael Liedtke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, Elizabeth Holmes’ former partner, was convicted on 12 fraud counts in the Theranos blood-testing fraud case.

A jury on Thursday convicted former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani of collaborating with disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in a massive fraud involving the blood-testing company that once enthralled Silicon Valley.

The 12 jurors found Balwani guilty on all 12 felony counts of defrauding both Theranos investors and the patients who relied on wildly unreliable blood tests that could have jeopardized their health.

Balwani sat expressionless as the verdicts were read.

The outcome puts Balwani and Holmes in similar situations. Holmes was convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year. During that trial, Holmes tearfully accused Balwani of sexually and emotionally abusing her while they were lovers. Both Holmes, 38, and Balwani, 57, face up to 20 years in prison.

