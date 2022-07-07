From the ground up: Sunflowers are crops that are low maintenance, inexpensive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunflowers serve a purpose that goes beyond their looks. The plants can produce food for both humans and animals, and they do it in a cost-effective way for farmers.

Jay Wilder hasn’t been growing sunflowers very long, but one look at his crop and it seems like he’s been growing them his entire life.

“This is our third year on sunflowers and we were just looking for something to help diversify our operation with and we were approached about doing this and it worked out good,” said Wilder.

What really makes him happy is his ability to still produce a crop without hurting his wallet too much.

“It takes about 60% of the fertilizer that our other crops take. We put out one herbicide application, one insecticide application and we’re done. It is a relatively inexpensive crop comparatively to others,” said Wilder.

With the current drought conditions across the Brazos Valley, the sunflowers have been thriving. It’s one of the few plants that doesn’t require a lot of moisture

“We did not intend on or have not irrigated these at all, comparatively from this year to last year when we had a lot of rain, sunflowers do not like wet feet per say. They like it hot and dry,” he said.

Wilder will be using his sunflowers to produce black seeds, which he plans to make wild bird feed with.

