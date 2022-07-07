Advertisement

La Grange community comes together to support officer after wife’s death, son born prematurely

Late last year, a La Grange officer and his wife found out she was pregnant and had cancer on...
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, Texas (KBTX) - What was supposed to be a happy time for La Grange officer Curtis Zwahr turned into heartbreak. Late last year, Curtis and his wife Jessica Zwahr found out she was pregnant and had cancer on the same day.

Jessica delivered their baby boy on Feb. 17 at 25 weeks and died April 13. She was only 29 years old.

“She was diagnosed with endocrine cancer and so by the time she was at that second trimester at 25 weeks, it had already progressed to stage four,” Janet Bayer said.

Jessica’s passing has left a hole in many hearts like the Zwahr’s family friend Michael Schlabach. He said to know her was to love her.

Family friend Michael Schlabach described Jessica Zwahr as welcoming and family and friend...
“You’d go over to drop something off at the house and you wind up coming home three hours later full of food and laughter,” Schlabach said. “That’s just the way it was. She was very family, friend-oriented, very welcoming.”

The baby is still in the NICU in Temple while Curtis balances attending to the baby’s needs and fulfilling his duties as a La Grange police officer. He’s also a school resource officer and is taking care of his and Jessica’s 8-year-old daughter.

Funeral arrangements, hospital visits, traveling and medical costs have led Bayer and Schlabach to organize a benefit for him.

“I think we can all imagine five months in NICU and then unfortunately on the second side, Jessica was also in the hospital prior to delivery,” Bayer said.

The benefit is Saturday, July 9, at the KC Hall in La Grange. The event starts at 5 p.m., and food will be served at 6 p.m. Meat tickets are $15 each.

The event will also include silent and live auctions and live music.

Both Bayer and Schlabach believe every dollar raised will make a big difference for the Zwahr family.

“Everybody is giving him a big hug, and they want him to be successful and get his son home and continue to be the best father to their 8-year-old daughter,” Bayer said.

If you would like to donate, contact Janet Bayer at jbayer@cityoflg.com.

