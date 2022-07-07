Advertisement

‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in double hit-and-run, casting agency says

Alexander Jennings was working as the photo double and stand-in for the show’s main character, John B, for the next season. (WCSC)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A crew member from the Netflix series “Outer Banks” was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, Kimmie Stewart Casting said.

According to WCSC, the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said Alexander Jennings, 22, died around 3:15 a.m. from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Charleson County Sheriff’s Office said Jennings was walking on the road when he was hit by a vehicle that drove away from the area then hit again by a second vehicle that also left the scene.

The casting company said on Facebook that Jennings was working as the photo double and stand-in for the show’s main character, John B, for the next season.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three other children and a woman were also seriously injured in the crash that happened...
Child killed in crash on Highway 79 in Leon County
Firefighters were at the Texas World Speedway Tuesday night into Wednesday morning battling a...
Firefighters battle large tire fire at old Texas World Speedway venue
Firefighters are battling a fire that sparked up along Highway 21
Trash fire causes over 10 acres of damage near Hwy 21 in Brazos County
Miriam Serna, 14, was last seen around 9:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Stone Meadow.
Bryan 14-year-old missing since Sunday
Enrique Dominguez-Barranco was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges after police...
11-year-old saves infant brother during violent struggle with intruder

Latest News

There are healthy ways to keep your children busy without breaking the bank.
Healthy ways to beat summer boredom with kids
LVMPD is looking for a suspect that shot and killed horses at Red Rock Canyon.
Man kills 4 horses on same property in consecutive shootings, police say
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
Yellowstone floods reveal forecasting flaws as world warms
There are healthy ways to keep your children busy without breaking the bank.
Healthy ways to beat summer boredom with kids