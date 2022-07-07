Advertisement

Police: Investigation underway after armed man shot by officers dies

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency...
Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency and West Virginia State Police.(Gray News, file)
By WVVA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police said the armed man shot by police on a busy highway in the town of Bradley has died from his injuries.

State police said the initial calls reported an armed suspect fleeing a crash scene at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to WVVA. The suspect then reportedly stole a truck.

A short time later, the suspect was located at Big Lots in the stolen truck, state police said. The suspect is said to have refused to stop for officers and a pursuit followed that stretched through various counties.

The truck then became “disabled” off a highway in Bradley, police said.

WVVA reported witness video showed members of law enforcement closing in on the unidentified man as he waved what appeared to be a firearm around. Authorities then opened fire, shooting him numerous times.

“During a short standoff, the suspect continued to brandish a handgun, resulting in gunfire from law enforcement, causing the suspect’s death,” said Capt. R. A. Maddy with West Virginia State Police.

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency and West Virginia State Police.

