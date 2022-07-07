Sadie Thomas Pool offering sensory friendly swim days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Sadie Thomas pool is hoping to offer an environment for everyone to enjoy. This summer they will be hosting sensory-friendly pool days.

On sensory-friendly swim days, there will be signage that will say no yelling, no loud volume, and music and water features will be turned off. There will also be extra staff available.

Sadie Thomas Pool’s next sensory-friendly swim day will be August 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The pool is located at 129 Moss St. in Bryan.

