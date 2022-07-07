Advertisement

Significant portion of Brazos Valley now in “Severe Drought”

Dry summer continues to wear on the area
Drought continues to expand across the Brazos Valley, especially south.
Drought continues to expand across the Brazos Valley, especially south.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In what comes as no surprise at this point, drought continues to worsen and expand across our area.

Browning of grass, easily sparked grassfires, and unanimous burn bans are just a few of the signs of a parched landscape that we have seen for the past couple months. With the latest US Drought Monitor (released every Thursday), the vast majority of the area is now considered in at least “Moderate Drought” in the 5 category scale.

Another note, “Severe Drought” continues to expand northward, including most of Burleson and Lee counties, and even a sliver of southern Brazos County.

With only isolated rain expected over the next 5 days or so, we will likely see conditions worsen by the next update. However, there are some signs that at least some short term relief could be coming within the next week or two.

Continue to exercise drought precautions, including limiting all activities that could generate sparks. Follow your local utility district’s watering policy if any are in place.

