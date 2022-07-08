Advertisement

Beachgoers saddened to find remains of gray whale; cause of death unknown

A gray whale washed ashore off the Oregon coast over the Independence Day holiday weekend. (Source: KPTV)
By Adrian Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANZANITA, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Beachgoers in Oregon got quite the shock when a 43-foot gray whale washed ashore in Falcon Cove.

A representative with the Seaside Aquarium said gray whales are common in the area, and a research group, the Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network, collected tissue samples from the adult whale to determine how it died.

Sue Paduano told KPTV that she owns a vacation home just a short walk from where the whale washed ashore. She said it was a sad sight but hopes marine biologists can learn more about the Oregon coastal environment by studying the whale’s remains.

“I’m hoping it can turn into a learning experience,” she said. “It would be nice to learn more about what’s happening to the whales off the coast.”

The Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network shared it is continuing its work on finding how the whale died.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Late last year, a La Grange officer and his wife found out she was pregnant and had cancer on...
La Grange community comes together to support officer after wife’s death, son born prematurely
With record heat around Texas, renters have options if they're unable to get help from landlords.
Renter rights: Air conditioners breaking amid record temperatures
According to DPS, 11-year-old A’zyrria Murphy-Jones was afoot on Farm-to-Market 1696 when she...
Weekend hit and run leaves Walker County 11-year-old dead
Three other children and a woman were also seriously injured in the crash that happened...
Child killed in crash on Highway 79 in Leon County
Doctors say the rise in cases comes from travel and inside gatherings.
Brazos County reaches COVID-19 high-risk community level, according to CDC

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather Update 7/8
Friday Evening Weather Update 7/8
Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Musk abandons deal to buy Twitter; company says it will sue
FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some...
Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)