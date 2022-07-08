Advertisement

Brazos Valley parents concerned about upcoming school year due to nationwide teacher shortage

By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students will be heading back to class next month and school districts around the country are hoping that teachers do the same. Since January 2020 around 600,000 teachers have quit their job according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Parents like Allison Nogle, who has kids that attend I.L. Texas K-8, are worried that people who really have a passion for teaching are leaving because they don’t feel respected in the classroom.

“One of my biggest concerns is that we’re creating an environment where the good teachers aren’t going to be compelled to stay,” says Nogle.

Other parents like Mia Steubings are letting their actions speak for them. She will be going back to school in order to become a teacher.

“I see that there is a shortage and a need for teachers. Teachers that truly want to be there to teach our kiddos to go out into the world. They are our future,” says Steubings.

In an effort to combat the issues of teachers leaving the industry, Bryan ISD has become a district of innovation. Being a district of innovation means that the state of Texas has granted them the ability to only allow their teachers to just possess a bachelor’s degree. In the past teachers were required to have a bachelor’s degree along with a teacher certification.

Bryan ISD’s assistant director of human resources Angela Behrens is hoping that this will now provide an opportunity for anyone with a desire to become a teacher.

“Teachers really make a difference in kids’ lives,” says Behrens. “They have an opportunity to change our future and impact our world. And it’s a very noble and very important profession.”

Though, If you don’t think teaching is your calling, Bryan ISD will host a job fair on July 12 at Bryan High School’s silver campus for a variety of other important roles. During the job fair, there will be on-the-spot hiring for transportation, nutrition and custodial positions.

