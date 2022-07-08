Advertisement

Bryan police arrest man for damaging equipment at Bryan middle school

By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Electrical components and a flood light were destroyed at Davilla Middle School Wednesday morning. Bryan police arrived at the school and arrested Jared Matthew Beard for criminal mischief.

Authorities discovered that the chiller capacitor was blown causing the chiller to be shut down. The main distribution board was also pried open and soaked with water. Police also located the lock and chain that was attached to the front gate of the school in Beard’s vehicle.

Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications Clay Falls says the district will be making sure to go over its safety plan to make it a safe environment for students.

“Fortunately this didn’t happen during the school year so there weren’t students or folks inside during hours,” says Falls. “We will definitely continue to evaluate our safety procedures and protocols as we get ready for school in the next couple of weeks.”

An investigation is currently happening to determine the total amount to fix the equipment but so far authorities say Beard caused around five thousand dollars in damages. Beard was also charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three other children and a woman were also seriously injured in the crash that happened...
Child killed in crash on Highway 79 in Leon County
With record heat around Texas, renters have options if they're unable to get help from landlords.
Renter rights: Air conditioners breaking amid record temperatures
Doctors say the rise in cases comes from travel and inside gatherings.
Brazos County reaches COVID-19 high-risk community level, according to CDC
Miriam Serna, 14, was last seen around 9:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Stone Meadow.
Bryan 14-year-old missing since Sunday
Firefighters were at the Texas World Speedway Tuesday night into Wednesday morning battling a...
Firefighters battle large tire fire at old Texas World Speedway venue

Latest News

Brazos Valley parents concerned about upcoming school year due to nationwide teacher shortage
Brazos Valley parents concerned about upcoming school year due to nationwide teacher shortage
Sgt. Steve Garon and Deputy David Wilcox with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office leading active...
Bryan school and Sheriff’s Office host active shooter training class
Bryan school and sheriff office host active shooter training class
Bryan school and sheriff office host active shooter training class
Restaurant Report Card, July 7, 2022
Restaurant Report Card, July 7, 2022