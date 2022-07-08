Bryan police arrest man for damaging equipment at Bryan middle school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Electrical components and a flood light were destroyed at Davilla Middle School Wednesday morning. Bryan police arrived at the school and arrested Jared Matthew Beard for criminal mischief.

Authorities discovered that the chiller capacitor was blown causing the chiller to be shut down. The main distribution board was also pried open and soaked with water. Police also located the lock and chain that was attached to the front gate of the school in Beard’s vehicle.

Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications Clay Falls says the district will be making sure to go over its safety plan to make it a safe environment for students.

“Fortunately this didn’t happen during the school year so there weren’t students or folks inside during hours,” says Falls. “We will definitely continue to evaluate our safety procedures and protocols as we get ready for school in the next couple of weeks.”

An investigation is currently happening to determine the total amount to fix the equipment but so far authorities say Beard caused around five thousand dollars in damages. Beard was also charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.

