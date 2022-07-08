Bryan school and Sheriff’s Office host active shooter training class

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Knowing what to do during an emergency situation like an active shooter scenario could be life-saving, not only for yourself, but for those around you.

Given the increase in active, and school, shootings, law enforcement agencies and schools are taking steps to ensure that the community has the necessary knowledge and skills to keep their campuses safe.

According to the nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise, the U.S. has had 2,032 school shootings since 1970 and these numbers are increasing. Alarmingly, 948 school shootings have taken place since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012

With recent incidents like the Uvalde School shooting in mind, Kingsgate Christian School in Bryan partnered with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Thursday to host an active shooter training class.

Lt. David Wilcox with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says these classes are not about evoking fear but being prepared should a situation happen.

“All we’re trying to do is keep our community safe and keep our communities informed,” said Wilcox. “Kind of a plan that you can put into place, what you should be doing in these types of instances and tools to help people get through these events as well as inform people of what they can expect.”

The class focused on several topics including how to avoid, deny, and defend yourself in active shooter situations.

While it’s something no one hopes to encounter or experience, those who attended the class say it’s best to be proactive and know what to do in a real-life emergency scenario.

“Everybody that works in a school should have this training whether it’s a daycare or a public school or even a college,” said Kimberly Roese, St.Luke United Methodist Church Member.

“If a situation like this were to occur that you can stop yourself from just going into a frozen, reactive moment and actually know what you should be doing on a cognitive plan,” said Cody Maki, Kingsgate Christian School parent.

School leaders say they wish classes like these weren’t needed, but at the end of the day, it’s all about keeping children safe.

Parents say they left Thursday’s class knowing that they have the power to lessen their chances of becoming a victim.

“You have a role in a response like this. It’s not something to take lightly and like he said knowing your role, you can have an impact. You’re not helpless,” said Kelsey Maki, Kingsgate Christian School parent.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says schools, churches, and other organizations can reach out to them if they would like to host a free presentation for their group.

The FBI defines an active shooter as an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area. The FBI says in an active shooter situation you should use the run, hide, fight methodology. They say learning these principles now will prepare and empower you to put them into practice, and survive should the unthinkable occur.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.