BTU General Manager: No need to worry about rolling outages this summer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was the Brazos Valley’s hottest June on record and the heat continues with more triple digit temperatures on the way, it’s more important than ever for Texans have a working AC.

Gary Miller, the General Manager of Bryan Texas Utilities, joined First News at Four to share how the power grid is holding up.

With the extreme heat and everyone running their air conditioning, Miller admits it is putting a strain on the grid to a certain degree, but he believes it “is nothing significant to worry about.”

“I don’t think that they will see rolling outages this summer like we did last winter,” he added.

As far as conserving energy, customers aren’t being asked to do anything specific right now, but Miller says things like turning the thermostat up a degree or two when no one is home always helps.

If anyone does have their power go out for some reason, the most important thing to do is to find a cool place to go. Miller also advises not to open up the refrigerator to make sure the contents stay cool.

BTU can be contacted at (979) 821-5700, and they have more contact information on their website. They are also responsive on Twitter and Facebook.

