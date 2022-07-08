Advertisement

The Cavalry beat Round Rock, 2-1

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Cavalry were back on Edible field to face the Round Rock Rams tonight.

The game was scoreless until the 27th munite Ethan Stevenson’s header found the back of the net from an Elliot Cutt assist. Brazos Valley took a 1-0 lead.

In the start of the second half, Round Rock answered with a penalty kick from Kenny Brown to even the score, 1-1.

Stevenson found the back of the net for the second time tonight in the 70th minute, the Cavalry won 2-1.

The two will face off again July 10th at Round Rock.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three other children and a woman were also seriously injured in the crash that happened...
Child killed in crash on Highway 79 in Leon County
With record heat around Texas, renters have options if they're unable to get help from landlords.
Renter rights: Air conditioners breaking amid record temperatures
Doctors say the rise in cases comes from travel and inside gatherings.
Brazos County reaches COVID-19 high-risk community level, according to CDC
Miriam Serna, 14, was last seen around 9:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Stone Meadow.
Bryan 14-year-old missing since Sunday
Firefighters were at the Texas World Speedway Tuesday night into Wednesday morning battling a...
Firefighters battle large tire fire at old Texas World Speedway venue

Latest News

Bryan school and sheriff office host active shooter training class
Bryan school and sheriff office host active shooter training class
Begnals RB Trayveon Williams to co-teach NIL law course at Texas A&M
Begnals RB Trayveon Williams to co-teach NIL law course at Texas A&M
The Cavalry beat Round Rock, 2-1
The Cavalry beat Round Rock, 2-1
Bryan police arrest man who vandalized Bryan Middle School
Bryan Police arrest man after damaging equipment at Bryan Middle School