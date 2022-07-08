The Cavalry beat Round Rock, 2-1

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Cavalry were back on Edible field to face the Round Rock Rams tonight.

The game was scoreless until the 27th munite Ethan Stevenson’s header found the back of the net from an Elliot Cutt assist. Brazos Valley took a 1-0 lead.

In the start of the second half, Round Rock answered with a penalty kick from Kenny Brown to even the score, 1-1.

Stevenson found the back of the net for the second time tonight in the 70th minute, the Cavalry won 2-1.

The two will face off again July 10th at Round Rock.

