Hunter Veach Joins Ford’s Staff as Director of Player Development

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head softball coach Trisha Ford announced the hiring of Hunter Veach to serve as the program’s director of player development Friday.

Veach comes to Aggieland after spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach at UAB. With the Blazers, Veach assisted in several different areas including player development and day-to-day operations.

“We are excited to add Hunter to our staff,” Ford said. “He has been on the cutting edge of our sport for awhile now and he will bring great energy to our program.”

While at UAB with current A&M assistant coach Joe Guthrie, the duo propelled the Blazers to their highest winning percentage (.620) since 2015 and second-best conference winning percentage in program history (.750). Veach also assisted in the development of UAB’s Sierra Frazier, who garnered her second-straight all-conference first team nod and an NFCA All-Mideast Region First Team selection in 2022.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the staff Coach Ford has put together,” Veach said. “If the chemistry we have shown to this point is any indication of what the future holds for this program, it will prove to be a great time to be a Fightin’ Texas Aggie!”

Prior to his stint at UAB, Veach worked in the National Pro Fastpitch league, serving as an assistant coach for the Cleveland Comets in 2017. Veach gained international experience when he led the Beijing Shougang Eagles from 2018 to 2020, managing a 60-player roster while overseeing the development of all athletes. He also served as the head coach for the Chinese women’s national team until 2021, which was the largest softball operation in China.

Veach got his start in coaching at Auburn University at Montgomery, where he assisted in the team’s efforts in winning two NAIA National Championships in three-straight NAIA World Series appearances. After moving up to the Division I ranks as a volunteer assistant coach at Auburn in 2016 and helping the Tigers advance to the Women’s College World Series, Veach was promoted to assistant coach for the 2017 campaign where he worked with the program’s pitching staff and helped the team to a regional title.

Veach earned his degree in interdisciplinary studies with an emphasis in sports coaching and sports communication from Auburn in 2017.

