Madisonville kids invite law enforcement to lemonade stand

By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three kids had a sweet surprise at their lemonade stand in Madisonville.

Kade Pasket, 7, Cole Pasket, 3, and Cannon Lasless, 10, opened their stand July 7 in their neighborhood.

Jessica Pasket said her son Kade wanted to invite members of law enforcement , so he called dispatch and told any patrolling units to stop by for a free drink and a snack. The family said it didn’t take long for their neighborhood to be lined with patrol cars.

Members of the Madisonville Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office showed up for a treat.

The family said the lemonade stand is meant to teach the value of a dollar while working hard for your money.

