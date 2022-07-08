Madisonville kids invite law enforcement to lemonade stand
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three kids had a sweet surprise at their lemonade stand in Madisonville.
Kade Pasket, 7, Cole Pasket, 3, and Cannon Lasless, 10, opened their stand July 7 in their neighborhood.
Jessica Pasket said her son Kade wanted to invite members of law enforcement , so he called dispatch and told any patrolling units to stop by for a free drink and a snack. The family said it didn’t take long for their neighborhood to be lined with patrol cars.
Members of the Madisonville Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office showed up for a treat.
The family said the lemonade stand is meant to teach the value of a dollar while working hard for your money.
