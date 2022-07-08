New social group redefining community for children with disabilities

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In May, Amber Evans set out to create a group for youth like her 16-year-old son who has autism. She wanted a place where they would feel loved and accepted no matter what their disabilities or background.

“You have clubs that are accepting of kids with disabilities, but they don’t have the training to deal with it,” Evans said.

That’s why she started Anointed Abilities for children ages 8 to 16. It’s a place where special needs, at-risk and disenfranchised youth can share a meal, enjoy recreation and learn social skills.

“Some of the things we teach are do you know how to act in public versus how to act in private, do you know socially what is acceptable versus what’s not acceptable, do you know your rights, do you know what your triggers are,” Evans said.

Bruce Van Alstyne’s said he’s already seeing a difference in his son. Before he participated in Anointed Abilities, Van Alstyne said his son needed community.

“He’s much happier, he’s less lonely, he’s more excited about a lot more things that he’s doing, even at home,” Van Alstyne said.

It’s experiences like this that fuel Evans and reaffirm her passion for inspiring youth.

“I hope that it just lets them know that there is always hope,” Evans said. “There’s always a community of people that supports you, that love you, that accepts you right where you are.”

The group meets Monday and Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bright Light Free Will Baptist Church in College Station. Evans said about 20 attend each gathering, but she’s looking to serve more.

“We’re gonna have a great time, and we’re gonna love on you while we have you,” Evans said.

For more information on Anointed Abilities, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.