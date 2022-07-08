Advertisement

New social group redefining community for children with disabilities

The group seeks to be a safe space for special needs, disenfranchised and at-risk youth.
The group seeks to be a safe space for special needs, disenfranchised and at-risk youth.(Amber Evans)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In May, Amber Evans set out to create a group for youth like her 16-year-old son who has autism. She wanted a place where they would feel loved and accepted no matter what their disabilities or background.

“You have clubs that are accepting of kids with disabilities, but they don’t have the training to deal with it,” Evans said.

That’s why she started Anointed Abilities for children ages 8 to 16. It’s a place where special needs, at-risk and disenfranchised youth can share a meal, enjoy recreation and learn social skills.

“Some of the things we teach are do you know how to act in public versus how to act in private, do you know socially what is acceptable versus what’s not acceptable, do you know your rights, do you know what your triggers are,” Evans said.

Bruce Van Alstyne’s said he’s already seeing a difference in his son. Before he participated in Anointed Abilities, Van Alstyne said his son needed community.

“He’s much happier, he’s less lonely, he’s more excited about a lot more things that he’s doing, even at home,” Van Alstyne said.

It’s experiences like this that fuel Evans and reaffirm her passion for inspiring youth.

“I hope that it just lets them know that there is always hope,” Evans said. “There’s always a community of people that supports you, that love you, that accepts you right where you are.”

The group meets Monday and Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bright Light Free Will Baptist Church in College Station. Evans said about 20 attend each gathering, but she’s looking to serve more.

“We’re gonna have a great time, and we’re gonna love on you while we have you,” Evans said.

For more information on Anointed Abilities, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Late last year, a La Grange officer and his wife found out she was pregnant and had cancer on...
La Grange community comes together to support officer after wife’s death, son born prematurely
With record heat around Texas, renters have options if they're unable to get help from landlords.
Renter rights: Air conditioners breaking amid record temperatures
According to DPS, 11-year-old A’zyrria Murphy-Jones was afoot on Farm-to-Market 1696 when she...
Weekend hit and run leaves Walker County 11-year-old dead
Three other children and a woman were also seriously injured in the crash that happened...
Child killed in crash on Highway 79 in Leon County
Doctors say the rise in cases comes from travel and inside gatherings.
Brazos County reaches COVID-19 high-risk community level, according to CDC

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather Update 7/8
Friday Evening Weather Update 7/8
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library hosted the fun event
Treat of the Day: author holds workshop at Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library
One dead after vehicle driving in the wrong lane flips over