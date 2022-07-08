Advertisement

One dead after vehicle driving in the wrong lane flips over

(None)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead following a crash on FM 485, northeast of Cameron, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Thursday night around 8:10 p.m., DPS says a Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on FM 485 near CR 255 and drove onto the wrong side of the road. A vehicle was heading eastbound toward the Ford, when the Ford driver made an “evasive maneuver” to avoid crashing.

The move caused the Ford to leave the roadway, lose control and flip over, DPS said.

The driver, Justin Draeger, 31, of Humble, was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS is still investigating the crash.

