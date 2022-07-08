Advertisement

Texas sees largest weekly decline in gas prices this year

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Earlier this week, the lone star state saw the average price for a gallon of gas hit its largest weekly decrease this year. After seeing the price drop 16 cents compared to the previous week, Texans are left to wonder if there could finally be some relief at the pump.

Joshua Zuber with AAA Texas joined First News at Four to discuss this price drop and whether it is here to stay.

Zuber explained that pump prices have been decreasing as crude oil prices have been trending down in recent weeks.

“Market watchers are citing concerns of demand falling in the future due to a possible economic slowdown,” he said.

However, the price for a barrel of oil has once again jumped above the $100 mark, and the Energy Information Administration showed very strong demand for gasoline over the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The expected increase in demand over the remaining summer months as well as Russia’s war in Ukraine could cause prices to fluctuate and possibility move higher during July.

While the lower prices may not be here to stay, Zuber has a few ways drivers can save on gas:

  • Follow posted speed limits
  • Avoid hard acceleration
  • Follow the vehicle’s maintenance schedule
  • Shop around for the cheapest gas using the AAA mobile app
  • Check the grade of gasoline the car can run on

