The Theatre Company of BCS performing ‘Spelling Bee’ this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a r-e-u-n-i-o-n! The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station is bringing back “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” for the 10th anniversary of their 2012 production.

The hysterical musical follows six adolescents (played by adults) competing in their annual spelling bee, run by three quirky administrators. With a hilarious book and score, this Tony-winning and Grammy-nominated musical will bring a good laugh to audience members. Due to a few adult words, this production is rated PG. The cast joined First News at Four to share more about the production.

Performers are traveling from around the United States to join us for this very special Off the Menu production of the 2022 season, “There’s No Place Like Home”. The musical features the talents of current TTC performers Roger Pine, Adrienne Dobson, Shane Duckett, and Tyler Lewis. TTC alumni Cameron Moser, Sarah Miller, Chris Rogers, Kate Mitchell, and Michelle and Deborah Campbell-Greene will also be returning to the Randy Wilson Stage!

Performances are July 8 - 10, with shows at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Get tickets and learn more at their website.

