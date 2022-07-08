Advertisement

The Theatre Company of BCS performing ‘Spelling Bee’ this weekend

Come see the show this Friday, Saturday, or Sunday
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a r-e-u-n-i-o-n! The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station is bringing back “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” for the 10th anniversary of their 2012 production.

The hysterical musical follows six adolescents (played by adults) competing in their annual spelling bee, run by three quirky administrators. With a hilarious book and score, this Tony-winning and Grammy-nominated musical will bring a good laugh to audience members. Due to a few adult words, this production is rated PG. The cast joined First News at Four to share more about the production.

Performers are traveling from around the United States to join us for this very special Off the Menu production of the 2022 season, “There’s No Place Like Home”. The musical features the talents of current TTC performers Roger Pine, Adrienne Dobson, Shane Duckett, and Tyler Lewis. TTC alumni Cameron Moser, Sarah Miller, Chris Rogers, Kate Mitchell, and Michelle and Deborah Campbell-Greene will also be returning to the Randy Wilson Stage!

Performances are July 8 - 10, with shows at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Get tickets and learn more at their website.

Watch the full interview with the cast in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three other children and a woman were also seriously injured in the crash that happened...
Child killed in crash on Highway 79 in Leon County
With record heat around Texas, renters have options if they're unable to get help from landlords.
Renter rights: Air conditioners breaking amid record temperatures
Doctors say the rise in cases comes from travel and inside gatherings.
Brazos County reaches COVID-19 high-risk community level, according to CDC
Miriam Serna, 14, was last seen around 9:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Stone Meadow.
Bryan 14-year-old missing since Sunday
Firefighters were at the Texas World Speedway Tuesday night into Wednesday morning battling a...
Firefighters battle large tire fire at old Texas World Speedway venue

Latest News

BTU General Manager: No need to worry about rolling outages this summer
AAA Texas reports a 16 cent price drop since last week.
Texas sees largest weekly decline in gas prices this year
Bryan police arrest man who vandalized Bryan Middle School
Bryan Police arrest man after damaging equipment at Bryan Middle School
According to DPS, 11-year-old A’zyrria Murphy-Jones was afoot on Farm-to-Market 1696 when she...
Weekend hit and run leaves Walker County 11-year-old dead