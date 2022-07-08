Treat of the Day: Author leads children’s writing workshop in Caldwell

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas-based author Fawn Young led a children’s writing workshop at Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library in Caldwell.

She is the author of children’s books such as “Donkey Rodeo” and “Mr. Wiggles and Woo-Woo.”

Young posted on her Facebook that she was excited to talk to the kids about how magical writing stories can be.

The budding authors had a ton of fun learning from Young and getting their work peer reviewed.

Check out Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library’s Facebook for upcoming events.

Young’s next book signing is Sunday, July 10 in Brenham at The Pomegranate.

