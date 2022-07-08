Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Author leads children’s writing workshop in Caldwell

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas-based author Fawn Young led a children’s writing workshop at Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library in Caldwell.

She is the author of children’s books such as “Donkey Rodeo” and “Mr. Wiggles and Woo-Woo.”

Young posted on her Facebook that she was excited to talk to the kids about how magical writing stories can be.

The budding authors had a ton of fun learning from Young and getting their work peer reviewed.

Check out Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library’s Facebook for upcoming events.

Young’s next book signing is Sunday, July 10 in Brenham at The Pomegranate.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Late last year, a La Grange officer and his wife found out she was pregnant and had cancer on...
La Grange community comes together to support officer after wife’s death, son born prematurely
With record heat around Texas, renters have options if they're unable to get help from landlords.
Renter rights: Air conditioners breaking amid record temperatures
According to DPS, 11-year-old A’zyrria Murphy-Jones was afoot on Farm-to-Market 1696 when she...
Weekend hit and run leaves Walker County 11-year-old dead
Three other children and a woman were also seriously injured in the crash that happened...
Child killed in crash on Highway 79 in Leon County
Doctors say the rise in cases comes from travel and inside gatherings.
Brazos County reaches COVID-19 high-risk community level, according to CDC

Latest News

After over 30 years of teaching at Mays Business School Professor Keith Swim has retired.
Treat of the Day: May Business School professor retires after more than 3 decades at A&M
After over 30 years of teaching at Mays Business School Professor Keith Swim has retired.
Treat of the Day: A&M Professor Keith Swim retires
The summer workshop focused on vocal performance this week
Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley TROUPE holds STARS summer workshops
The summer workshop focused on vocal performance this week
Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley TROUPE