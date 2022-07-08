Treat of the Day: May Business School professor retires after more than 3 decades at A&M

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After hundreds of classes, thousands of students and three decades of teaching at Mays Business School, Professor Keith Swim has retired.

Professor Swim was known for his tough-but-fair teaching style and for bringing students together for a variety of charitable projects each year.

Swim joined the faculty in 1989, having dreamt of teaching at A&M for most of his adult life. Decades later, he said it’s still hard to believe that he got to live that dream for so many years.

As a longtime instructor of the Legal Environment of Business course for business majors and the Business, Government & Society course for non-majors, his task each semester was as challenging as it was important. It was up to Swim to take a group of students with little-to-no knowledge of legal concepts and give them the tools they would need to understand and navigate these issues in their future careers.

Swim encouraged his students to participate in his charitable efforts, which ranged from his annual Christmas toy drive for children in need, food drives for the 12th Can food pantry and card-writing campaigns for hospital patients across the country.

Several KBTX employees count themselves as lucky to have had Professor Swim during their time at Texas A&M.

Enjoy your retirement Professor!

Everyone remembers their class with Keith Swim.



Known for being a caring and dedicated professor — and for difficult classes — Keith Swim retired from teaching at @maysbusiness this year, leaving a lasting impact on thousands of Aggies: https://t.co/b6d45KkkG5 pic.twitter.com/KVJ2CKLx4S — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) July 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.