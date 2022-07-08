Advertisement

WATCH: Plane makes emergency landing on western NC highway

The Swain County Sheriff's Office released heart-stopping GoPro video of an emergency plane landing on Highway 74.
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An airplane made an emergency landing on a sparse highway in western North Carolina this week.

According to WHNS, the Swain County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot’s GoPro recorded the incident Sunday on Highway 74.

No one was hurt in the landing, but the video shows the pilot narrowly avoiding power lines and cars on the highway.

Circumstances surrounding the emergency are unclear, but the Swain County Sheriff commended the pilot on an “outstanding job” landing the plane safely.

“There were so many things that could have been catastrophic, but they didn’t happen,” Sheriff Curtis Cochran said on Facebook.

Cochran said the pilot kept his composure during the emergency landing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Late last year, a La Grange officer and his wife found out she was pregnant and had cancer on...
La Grange community comes together to support officer after wife’s death, son born prematurely
With record heat around Texas, renters have options if they're unable to get help from landlords.
Renter rights: Air conditioners breaking amid record temperatures
Three other children and a woman were also seriously injured in the crash that happened...
Child killed in crash on Highway 79 in Leon County
According to DPS, 11-year-old A’zyrria Murphy-Jones was afoot on Farm-to-Market 1696 when she...
Weekend hit and run leaves Walker County 11-year-old dead
Doctors say the rise in cases comes from travel and inside gatherings.
Brazos County reaches COVID-19 high-risk community level, according to CDC

Latest News

The baby was rushed to the hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery,...
2-week-old baby left inside hot vehicle in Walmart parking lot, Louisiana police say
The curve in the road caused the motorcycle to drive off the roadway and overturn.
Motorcycle driver killed in crash south of Thorndale
President Joe Biden will take executive action Friday to protect access to abortion, the White...
LIVE: Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
Members of the Deni Indigenous people work during the arapaima fishing season in the Jurua...
Wild species relied on by billions at risk, report warns
Weekend Gardener - Deterring Mockingbirds
Weekend Gardener: How to keep mockingbirds out of your vineyard