Weekend Gardener: How to keep mockingbirds out of your vineyard

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mockingbirds are the official state bird of Texas, and while they may be beloved in the Lone Star State, these birds can cause damage to vineyards.

According to Fran Pontasch with Texas A&M Agrilife, mockingbirds cause damage by eating the grapes on the vines.

“As long as food sources are here, they’re here, and that’s when they come,” said Pontasch. “They just have a really fun time taking wreaking havoc.”

Unlike most birds, mockingbirds do not migrate, which Pontasch says gives them the ability to learn about their environment.

Thus, to keep the birds away from the vineyard, Pontasch suggests hanging colorful tape or using predatory decoys to scare the birds.

View the video player to learn more about the proper placement and usage of these objects to help deter the birds.

