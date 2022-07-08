Advertisement

Weekend hit and run leaves Walker County 11-year-old dead

According to DPS, 11-year-old A’zyrria Murphy-Jones was afoot on Farm-to-Market 1696 when she...
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for help investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash two miles outside of Huntsville.

Investigators believe 11-year-old A’zyrria Murphy-Jones was walking along the 200 block of FM-1696 when she was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. The driver fled the scene.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Walker County/Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494. Callers remain anonymous and could receive a $1,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible.

