Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Mermaid

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mermaid is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for July 8, 2022. Mermaid is an adult Duluth Calico who just got back from foster care. Mermaid is going to come spayed, microchipped and fully vaccinated.

As the Brazos Valley prepares for another weekend of triple-digit temperatures, Aggieland Humane Society asks pet owners to leave them inside if possible. If you have to leave your pet outside make sure they have plenty of water and maybe even a kiddie pool so they can cool off.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

