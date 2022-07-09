Advertisement

College Station public pools closed on Sunday after near-drowning

CSPD investigating at Adamson Lagoon pool
(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station announced Adamson Lagoon Pool and Cindy Hallaran Pool will be closed on Sunday after a 5-year-old boy nearly drowned at Adamson Lagoon Saturday afternoon. The boy was resuscitated by lifeguards & CSFD paramedics.

The 5-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment. The pools will resume regular operations on Monday.

