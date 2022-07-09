College Station public pools closed on Sunday after near-drowning

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station announced Adamson Lagoon Pool and Cindy Hallaran Pool will be closed on Sunday after a 5-year-old boy nearly drowned at Adamson Lagoon Saturday afternoon. The boy was resuscitated by lifeguards & CSFD paramedics.

The 5-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment. The pools will resume regular operations on Monday.

Our pools will be closed Sunday after the near-drowning of a 5-year-old boy this afternoon at Adamson Lagoon.



The boy was rescued & resuscitated by lifeguards & CSFD paramedics, & was transported to a hospital for treatment.



Pools will reopen with regular operations on Monday.

