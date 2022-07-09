Excessive heat in store this weekend with a small chance for a few storms
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a near-record afternoon Friday with the official thermometer for Bryan-College Station climbing to 104°, the excessive heat continues, if not builds into the upcoming weekend.
SATURDAY
The previously-issued heat alerts have been extended into the weekend as temperatures climb well into the triple digits each weekend afternoon, with heat index values soaring up to 110°+ in spots.
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues for:
- Brazos, Burleson, Houston, Leon, Madison, Milam, and Robertson | through 9 pm Saturday
A HEAT ADVISORY continues for:
- Austin, Grimes, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, and Washington | through 9 pm Saturday
- Lee County | through 8 pm Sunday
Heat safety will be crucial this weekend with this dangerous heat in play. Remember to hydrate, wear plenty of sunscreen, and take plenty of breaks from the heat to prevent heat-related illnesses.
SATURDAY EVENING STORMS?
While the heat will be the big story for everyone, a select few may find a few splashes of rain before the first half of the weekend is over. The majority of the day Saturday will be spent on the drier side, but eyes will be on PinPoint Radar by late afternoon/early evening as a weak frontal boundary approaches from the north. It’s not a guarantee, but latest versions of PinPoint Forecast suggest that a few downpours/storms may try to drift into parts of the Brazos Valley by or shortly after dinner time. If we can find that, some may find a quick cool down and 30-45 mph wind gusts. Even if a few showers/storms survive the journey into parts of our area it won’t be for everyone, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby for any Saturday evening plans.
THIS WEEKEND / NEXT WEEK
Scorching temperatures will continue into the back half of the weekend and start to next week. As high pressure retreats to the northwest my mid-week, a passing disturbance and slug of moisture may allow for slightly better scattered rain chances to return by Wednesday. If we can find the added cloud cover and rain-cooled air, then daytime highs may dip into the mid/upper 90s through the second half of next week and start to next weekend. Stay tuned!
