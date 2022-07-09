Advertisement

Excessive heat in store this weekend with a small chance for a few storms

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories continue into the weekend.
Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories continue into the weekend.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a near-record afternoon Friday with the official thermometer for Bryan-College Station climbing to 104°, the excessive heat continues, if not builds into the upcoming weekend.

SATURDAY

The previously-issued heat alerts have been extended into the weekend as temperatures climb well into the triple digits each weekend afternoon, with heat index values soaring up to 110°+ in spots.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues for:

  • Brazos, Burleson, Houston, Leon, Madison, Milam, and Robertson | through 9 pm Saturday

A HEAT ADVISORY continues for:

  • Austin, Grimes, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, and Washington | through 9 pm Saturday
  • Lee County | through 8 pm Sunday

Heat safety will be crucial this weekend with this dangerous heat in play. Remember to hydrate, wear plenty of sunscreen, and take plenty of breaks from the heat to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Be sure to practice heat safety this weekend!
Be sure to practice heat safety this weekend!(KBTX)

SATURDAY EVENING STORMS?

While the heat will be the big story for everyone, a select few may find a few splashes of rain before the first half of the weekend is over. The majority of the day Saturday will be spent on the drier side, but eyes will be on PinPoint Radar by late afternoon/early evening as a weak frontal boundary approaches from the north. It’s not a guarantee, but latest versions of PinPoint Forecast suggest that a few downpours/storms may try to drift into parts of the Brazos Valley by or shortly after dinner time. If we can find that, some may find a quick cool down and 30-45 mph wind gusts. Even if a few showers/storms survive the journey into parts of our area it won’t be for everyone, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby for any Saturday evening plans.

THIS WEEKEND / NEXT WEEK

Scorching temperatures will continue into the back half of the weekend and start to next week. As high pressure retreats to the northwest my mid-week, a passing disturbance and slug of moisture may allow for slightly better scattered rain chances to return by Wednesday. If we can find the added cloud cover and rain-cooled air, then daytime highs may dip into the mid/upper 90s through the second half of next week and start to next weekend. Stay tuned!

Scorching temperatures continue through the upcoming weekend.
Scorching temperatures continue through the upcoming weekend.(KBTX)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Late last year, a La Grange officer and his wife found out she was pregnant and had cancer on...
La Grange community comes together to support officer after wife’s death, son born prematurely
With record heat around Texas, renters have options if they're unable to get help from landlords.
Renter rights: Air conditioners breaking amid record temperatures
According to DPS, 11-year-old A’zyrria Murphy-Jones was afoot on Farm-to-Market 1696 when she...
Weekend hit and run leaves Walker County 11-year-old dead
Three other children and a woman were also seriously injured in the crash that happened...
Child killed in crash on Highway 79 in Leon County
Doctors say the rise in cases comes from travel and inside gatherings.
Brazos County reaches COVID-19 high-risk community level, according to CDC

Latest News

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the week: Dorothy
Aggieland Humane Society Pet Of The Week: Mermaid
Friday Evening Weather Update 7/8
Friday Evening Weather Update 7/8
Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library hosted the fun event
Treat of the Day: author holds workshop at Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library
GP Theriot talks about the housing market
Mortgage demand sinks even as rates drop