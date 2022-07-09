Excessive heat in store this weekend with a small chance for a few storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a near-record afternoon Friday with the official thermometer for Bryan-College Station climbing to 104°, the excessive heat continues, if not builds into the upcoming weekend.

#bcstx clocked in at 104° today (Friday).

🌡️ Hottest high of 2022 (so far)

🌡️1° shy of the record set 83 yrs ago

🌡️2nd hottest July 8th, tying 2009 & 1935

🌡️Hottest high experienced in 1,446 days (July 23, 2018 reached 106°)

🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵🥵 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) July 9, 2022

SATURDAY

The previously-issued heat alerts have been extended into the weekend as temperatures climb well into the triple digits each weekend afternoon, with heat index values soaring up to 110°+ in spots.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues for:

Brazos, Burleson, Houston, Leon, Madison, Milam, and Robertson | through 9 pm Saturday

A HEAT ADVISORY continues for:

Austin, Grimes, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, and Washington | through 9 pm Saturday

Lee County | through 8 pm Sunday

NEW: The Excessive Heat Warning has now been expanded to include Brazos, Burleson, Houston and Madison counties, running through Saturday evening.



Message is generally still the same: feels-like temperatures up to 110°+ will be possible, making for dangerous heat conditions. https://t.co/QffPP9KrRE pic.twitter.com/Z0C7UmNcv8 — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) July 9, 2022

Heat safety will be crucial this weekend with this dangerous heat in play. Remember to hydrate, wear plenty of sunscreen, and take plenty of breaks from the heat to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Be sure to practice heat safety this weekend! (KBTX)

SATURDAY EVENING STORMS?

While the heat will be the big story for everyone, a select few may find a few splashes of rain before the first half of the weekend is over. The majority of the day Saturday will be spent on the drier side, but eyes will be on PinPoint Radar by late afternoon/early evening as a weak frontal boundary approaches from the north. It’s not a guarantee, but latest versions of PinPoint Forecast suggest that a few downpours/storms may try to drift into parts of the Brazos Valley by or shortly after dinner time. If we can find that, some may find a quick cool down and 30-45 mph wind gusts. Even if a few showers/storms survive the journey into parts of our area it won’t be for everyone, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby for any Saturday evening plans.

NEW version of PinPoint Forecast depicting what the radar *could* look like Saturday evening ⬇️ Not a guarantee, but a few spots of rain/a few storms may still try to drift in from the north by/shortly after dinnertime. Gusty winds something to monitor if we can manage a storm... pic.twitter.com/Wd1S2aJ9aI — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) July 8, 2022

THIS WEEKEND / NEXT WEEK

Scorching temperatures will continue into the back half of the weekend and start to next week. As high pressure retreats to the northwest my mid-week, a passing disturbance and slug of moisture may allow for slightly better scattered rain chances to return by Wednesday. If we can find the added cloud cover and rain-cooled air, then daytime highs may dip into the mid/upper 90s through the second half of next week and start to next weekend. Stay tuned!

Scorching temperatures continue through the upcoming weekend. (KBTX)

