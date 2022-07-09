Former College Station pastor arrested for online solicitation of a minor

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Former College Station pastor Lawrence “Clay” Hopkins was arrested June 23 for online solicitation of a minor following a sting operation in Montgomery County.

According to a Montgomery County press release, this was a part of a multi-agency operation to capture individuals who have been actively seeking to sexually exploit children via the internet.

Hopkins, 55, was working as an associate pastor at Rollingbrook Fellowship Church in Baytown at the time of the arrest. He worked at First Baptist Church College Station before going to Baytown. The church confirmed he was employed by them from 2016-2020.

The church released a statement to KBTX.

“We are saddened over the news regarding the arrest of Dr. Clay Hopkins and the allegations against him. Dr. Hopkins was employed by First Baptist Church College Station from 2016 to 2020. We are committed to honoring and protecting those who are made in God’s image and for whom Christ died. We also remain committed to a God who loves, heals, and forgives, and we are asking the Lord to bring healing to all who are involved in this situation.”

The Montgomery County constable’s office is urging anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Hopkins to contact them at 936-538-3438.

