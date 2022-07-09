Japan shocked by the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A surprising act of violence in one of the countries with the strictest gun laws in the world, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot down while giving a campaign speech.

William Norris, an associate professor at the George Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, joined First News at Four to discuss Abe’s legacy as Japan’s longest serving prime minister.

Abe, who died at 67-years-old, served as prime minister from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He built a stronger U.S.-Japan relationship and was a fierce supporter of Japan’s military.

“One of his key priorities as Prime Minister was to help modernize Japan national security system and to be able to put Japan on a better footing in terms of its overall defense posture,” explained Norris.

He was able to respond to the growing presence of China in the region and potential security concerns that North Korea posed to Japan.

Part of what made Abe’s death so shocking is Japan’s relatively peaceful pacifist tendencies.

“Unlike in the United States where we have the Second Amendment and there’s a whole host of issues surrounding personal gun ownership and gun violence in our country, in Japan it’s quite rare to see guns outside of the military and even the military’s ability to use force was for a long time very circumscribed, and that’s one of the things that Prime Minister Abe was trying to change and modernize as a Prime Minister,” revealed Norris.

Still a key figure in Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party, Abe’s death will cause a series of political changes and shuffling to fill what Norris describes as “very big shoes.”

