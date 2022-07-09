Advertisement

Mortgage rates have dropped but expert predicts they’ll soon go back up

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KBTX) - Mortgage rates dropped for the second week in a row, with the largest decline since 2008, but that didn’t revive demand from homeowners and potential buyers. GP Theriot, a Sr. Mortgage Loan Officer, joined First News at Four to discuss the future of the housing market.

According to Freddie Mac data released Thursday, the 30-year fixed rate dropped to an average of 5.3 percent from 5.7 percent last week with an average 0.8 point. The average was 2.90 percent a year ago.

Theriot notes that rates are starting to creep back up though.

“It was nice to be under the six percent, but you know, it’s a day-to-day thing on where rates could be, but the encouraging part is, I think people are starting to realize, that it’s still a great time to buy.

Theriot recommends people talk with a real estate professional or a mortgage professional.

Even if the rates go up, Theriot says looking at the big picture, “rates are still outstanding if they’re in that mid-six or less, we’re doing great and it’s still a great time to buy a home and get in the game.”

Learn more in the player above.

