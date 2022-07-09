Advertisement

Texas Central Partners respond to state Supreme Court Ruling

Texas Central Partners is speaking for the first time since the Texas Supreme Court granted them the eminent domain authority necessary to seize land for a $30 billion railway project.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The high speed railway will connect Dallas and Houston.

Texas Central Partners sent this statement to KBTX:

“We thank the Court for its recent thoughtful and considered review of this matter and appreciate the continued support of our investors, lenders, and other key stakeholders, as we continue to advance this important project. Texas Central has made significant strides in the project over the last several years and we are moving forward on a path that we believe will ensure the project’s successful development. We look forward to being able to say more about this at an appropriate time in the near future.”

The Texas Supreme Court ruled in favor of Texas 5-3. Texas Central currently doesn’t have a CEO or President, and also has no board of directors. It is being run by an outside company.

