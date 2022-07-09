Advertisement

Texas DPS investigating fatal crash on I-45 service road

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-45...
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-45 service road near Madisonville.(AP Images)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-45 service road, half a mile South of Madisonville.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 3 a.m. Friday.

According to officials, a 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling northbound when it struck the back of a parked semi-trailer that was being towed by a 2022 Freightliner truck tractor.

The driver of the Dodge, Stephen Harris, 19, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Late last year, a La Grange officer and his wife found out she was pregnant and had cancer on...
La Grange community comes together to support officer after wife’s death, son born prematurely
With record heat around Texas, renters have options if they're unable to get help from landlords.
Renter rights: Air conditioners breaking amid record temperatures
According to DPS, 11-year-old A’zyrria Murphy-Jones was afoot on Farm-to-Market 1696 when she...
Weekend hit and run leaves Walker County 11-year-old dead
Three other children and a woman were also seriously injured in the crash that happened...
Child killed in crash on Highway 79 in Leon County
Doctors say the rise in cases comes from travel and inside gatherings.
Brazos County reaches COVID-19 high-risk community level, according to CDC

Latest News

Extreme heat expected into the weekend
Energy demand nearing capacity, excessive heat warnings in place this weekend
Texas Central Partners is speaking for the first time since the Texas Supreme Court granted...
Texas Central Partners respond to state Supreme Court Ruling
Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories continue into the weekend.
Excessive heat in store this weekend with a small chance for a few storms
Former College Station pastor arrested for online solicitation of a minor
Former College Station pastor arrested for online solicitation of a minor