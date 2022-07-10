Community hosting benefit to help with stroke survivor’s treatment

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A College Station man known for advocating for seniors and youth is now in need of some uplifting positivity himself.

Bill Lartigue suffered a stroke several weeks ago and is now on the road to recovery.

Those that know Bill can’t say enough about the impact he’s made throughout the Brazos Valley. Bill has served with several nonprofits including the College Station Noon Lions Club, College Station ISD Education Foundation, the Conflict Resolution and Tutorial Center in Calvert, Brazos Valley Adult Protective Services Volunteer Board, and many more.

Prior to his stroke Lartigue an Aggie, former Corps of Cadets member, and community activist spent his time giving back. Friends, family, and colleagues say his impact on the community is indescribable. From making sure children had access to vision screenings and eyeglasses, to ensuring children had gifts during Christmas, to making sure seniors had everything they need including heaters in the winter and fans during the summer and even referring high school football under the Friday night lights.

Alyssa Hunt is the owner-operator at All Heart Senior Care and Placement in College Station and is one of many organizations helping to sponsor a benefit for Latrigue later this month.

“The community could not do without bill. No matter where he’s at or what he’s doing he makes a difference,” said Hunt. “He’s a young adult that has gone through a tragedy and that’s what Bryan-College Station does. We stand behind our people and help them get back on their feet.”

Claudia Massey is the director of patient care with Visiting Angels Living Assistance Services. She says Lartigues routinely goes out of his way to help others,

“He truly believes in the health of this community and its residents. He’s the type of guy that will just give you the shirt off his back without any questions asked,” said Massey. “There’s a story for every community member and person involved where he has personally gone out of his way and done something for them without any recognition, without any highlight, he just is, is always there for the community.”

Melissa Palmarez is the office manager at Brazos Home Care. She says Lartigue has the heart to help and serve others and now it’s time for the community to return the love.

Bill’s always running around doing something somewhere and 99% of the time it’s helping other people,” said Palmarez. “His physical therapy alone is thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars a month. And that’s what he really, really needs in order to recover completely, not only physically, um, but mentally.”

A benefit for Lartigue will be held at Big Shots Aggieland on Monday, July 25th from 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm. There will also be a silent auction at the benefit that will run from 5:30 pm until 7:45 pm. Items will vary in value from $25 - $1500. There will also be a raffle for a grand prize which is a Royal 72V 4 Passenger Electric Golf Cart valued at $12,000. Each Raffle ticket is $100. The event will also feature a kids zone dedicated to participants kids ages 8+ to play putt-putt golf, corn hole, and basketball pong.

There is also a Go Fund Me account set up to accept donations.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.